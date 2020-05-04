World Routes settles on November dates

MANCHESTER, UK, 4 May 2020: World Routes an event for the worldwide aviation industry will take place 14 to 16 November in Milan, Italy, just before IATA’s Slots Conference in Barcelona, Spain, convenes 17 to 20 November.

Routes said the two events would further support the recovery of the airline industry.

Routes director of events Steven Small said: “Working with IATA to ensure both events are complementary to those attending is an indication of the importance of collaboration within the sector. In times of crisis, the industry must come together. I hope the meetings facilitated by this year’s World Routes and the Slot Conference help the industry to trigger stronger partnerships of the future.”

World Routes routes bring together airlines, airports and tourism authorities in researching new route development and potential services.

The 26th World Route Development Forum moved from a calendar slot in September to the new dates 14 to 16 Novembers to ally fears that the COVID-19 pandemic could still impact on travel demand in the European autumn.

The organisers are confident that by November government-imposed travel restrictions will have been significantly eased although it still likely some form of social distancing and other health requirements will be in place.

The event is hosted by SEA Milan Airports, in partnership with local stakeholders Lombardy Region, the Municipality of Milan, ENIT – Italian Tourist Board and Bergamo Airport.