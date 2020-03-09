Qatar Airways eases refunds

DOHA, Qatar, 9 March 2020: Qatar Airways introduces a new commercial policy this week that allows passengers to change travel plans without incurring a fee.

Passengers that have booked or will book flights for travel up to 30 June 2020 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge by altering the dates of their booking or exchanging their ticket for a travel voucher valid for one year.

Both the changes can be carried out up to three days prior to departure.

The commercial policy is designed to give Qatar Airways’ passengers confidence when booking flights in light of the COVID-19 impact on travel.

Change fees

The fee will be waived if reservations are changed at least three days before departure. Fare difference may apply.

Travel Voucher

Reissue unused value for a voucher “To be used for future travel”. The voucher will be valid for one year from its issuance date.

Refund penalty

It will be waived if cancellations are made at least three days before departure

Valid for any of Qatar Airways’ published fares purchased either directly from QR or through travel agents.