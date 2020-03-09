AirAsia BIG Sale takes off

SEPANG, 9 March 2020: AirAsia’s BIG Sale is back with 6 million seats on sale including some zero-fare seats to popular destinations across AirAsia’s network, spanning Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Australia, India, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Fly on AirAsia X with all-in promotional AirAsia BIG member fares from as low as MYR71* one way from Kuala Lumpur to Seoul, Gold Coast, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Taipei.

AirAsia BIG members can also enjoy discounted domestic or international short-haul flights from as low as MYR12* one way to fly from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru, Penang, Langkawi, Alor Setar and Kota Bharu; from MYR44* one way for flights to Singapore, Phnom Penh, Jakarta, Can Tho and Phuket.

Checked baggage can also be pre-booked at 10% less** for 25kg and above. Baggage discounts are only applicable at the time of booking a flight during the promotional period. Guests can also enjoy 10% off AirAsia Bundle Deals with the promo code DEALS10 and 5% off any activities with the promo code ACTIVITIES5.

Get free seats when you book a SNAP (flight + hotel) package from MYR129* per person. Enjoy an additional 15% off on duty-free and home delivery items at ourshop.com when payment is made via BigPay. Complete your booking with AirAsia Travel Protection by Tune Protect for ease of mind when travelling.

Airasia.com CEO, Karen Chan said: “AirAsia understands the current sentiments of our customers, that’s why we’re providing ample opportunity to book in advance for an affordable getaway as travel period is up to July 2021. The best way to snap the lowest fares is to plan ahead and book early – as with this latest Big Sale. We are on track in transforming into a household travel and lifestyle brand across ASEAN with all you need to complete your holiday planning including flights, accommodation, activities and more, all available now on airasia.com.”

Booking open at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from 9 March 2020 (0001h GMT +8) to 15 March 2020 (2400 GMT +8)

AirAsia BIG Members will also be able to redeem promotional seats from 500 BIG Points one way on airasiabig.com and the AirAsia BIG mobile app.

* All-in fares including taxes and fees.

** Baggage discount is not applicable for AirAsia Japan (carrier code DJ) and flights to/from Japan.