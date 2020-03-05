ITB Berlin aids clone events in Berlin

BERLIN, 4 March 2020: Following the last-minute cancellation of the show ITB Berlin is providing a communications channel for exhibitors to post information on events scheduled for their customers outside of the exhibition grounds.

If all had gone to plan ITB Berlin would have opened 4 March to a crowd of 10,000 exhibitors from 180 countries. Over the three days more than 100,000 visitors mainly trade would have walked the maze of halls and exhibition pavilions.

Instead, the trade fair cancelled leaving sales teams to twiddle their thumbs in Berlin. But some put together impromptu events in the city and ITB Berlin says it will publicise at https://www.itb-berlin.de/de/Besucher/Events/.

It promoted the first batch of events on Tuesday. They included the Hotel Technology Forum on Tuesday, 3 March and Thursday, 5 March at Hotel i31.

The Africa Meeting 2020, in the shape of an alternative forum with several African incoming travel agencies and European tour operators, took place 4 and 5 March at GLS Campus Berlin.

Also, on Thursday, 5 March, the Association of Event Organisers (VDVO) is inviting the meeting and event industry to the International Club Berlin. Instead of the originally scheduled ITB MICE Night, the VDVO is hosting a dialogue format on the current situation and the challenges facing the industry due to the coronavirus.

Exhibitors can also share information on new products which they had intended to announce to the industry at ITB Berlin 2020 on Instagram, Linkedin, Facebook or Twitter under the hashtag #whatwewantedtosayatITBBerlin20 at any time.

ITB Berlin 2021 will take place from Wednesday, 10 to Sunday, 14 March and open to just the travel trade on the three weekdays and to the public on Saturday and Sunday.