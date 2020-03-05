Jodie Clark heads Rosewood Asia sales

SINGAPORE, 5 March 2020: Rosewood Hotel Group has appointed Jodie Clark director of global sales based in the company’s Asia Pacific/Middle East general sales office in Singapore.

In her new role, she will lead the global sales efforts for the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, New World Hotels & Resorts and KHOS brand properties in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Previously Clark was director of sales and marketing for Rosewood Phuket, Thailand, and Rosewood Luang Prabang, Laos, while helping to build Rosewood brand awareness in Asia.

An Australia native, Clark has 20 years’ experience in hospitality sales and marketing, including prior positions with Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Rosewood Hotel Group encompasses three brands. They are the luxury Rosewood Hotels & Resorts in North America, Caribbean/Atlantic, Europe, the Middle East and Asia; upper-upscale New World Hotels & Resorts in China and Southeast Asia; and KHOS, a business lifestyle hotel brand. Its combined portfolio consists of more than 44 hotels in 19 countries.