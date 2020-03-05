Sarawak All in One Go

KUCHING, 5 March 2020: Sarawak is taking the next step to pursue digital tourism with the launch of the Sarawak Travel App and Portal.

The launch ceremony took place at the Imperial Hotel Kuching last week attended by various government and corporate agencies, as well as media.

“The digitalisation of the tourism industry aspires to allow seamless travel experience for both domestic and international tourists to Sarawak, which fits the State’s Visit Sarawak Campaign”, said the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“It will also showcase Sarawak’s diverse culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals in mobile application and web portal, presenting them through virtual and augmented reality capabilities. The app can act as a practical guide for tourists, which includes getting information about the destinations, bookings, transactions and reviews about the places they have visited,” he added.

The Sarawak Travel App and Web Portal is a strategic partnership and collaborative effort by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak, the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), and University Malaysia Sarawak, which aims to digitalise major components of Sarawak tourism industry.

The app is now available for download in the mobile apps store.

Visit: https://sarawaktourism.com/