Bangkok shaves more services

BANGKOK, 20 March 2020: Bangkok Airways has cut more flights and suspended some international routes in response to continued weak travel demand blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic.

International flights are suspended until June from Samui to Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, although on the latter route flights resume for a short period from 3 to 21 April. Flights from Samu to Hong Kong are grounded until October. The airline also cancels flights from Chiang Mai to Luang Prabang in Laos until June.

The latest update, posted 19 March, adds reductions in flights and route suspensions to an earlier list posted 6 March.

The latest changes are mainly valid until October with some changes valid until the end of April or August.

Flight reductions

Bangkok – Luang Prabang (PG945 and PG946)

Start from 29 March to 24 October 2020

Bangkok – Maldives (PG711 and PG712)

Start from 29 March to 24 October 2020

Flights cancelled on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Bangkok – Phuket (PG287 and PG280)

Start from 29 March to 30 April 2020

Bangkok – Chiang Mai (PG217) Chiang Mai – Phuket (PG248)

Phuket – Bangkok (PG284)

Start from 1 May to 24 October 2020

Samui – Phuket (PG251 and PG252)

Start from 29 March to 30 April 2020 and 1 July to 31 August 2020

Bangkok – Krabi (PG263 and PG264)

Start from 21 to 30 April 2020

Bangkok – Chiang Mai (PG229) Chiang Mai – Samui (PG244)

Samui – Bangkok (PG126)

Start from 1 July to 31 August 2020

Bangkok -Trat (PG301 and PG302)

Start from 29 March to 30 April 2020

Bangkok – Phnom Penh (PG933, PG934, PG937, PG928)

Start from 29 March to 24 October 2020

Bangkok – Yangon (PG707 and PG708)

Start from 29 March to 24 October 2020

Bangkok – Siem Reap (PG905 and PG906)

Start from 29 March to 24 October 2020

Route suspensions

Samui – Hong Kong (PG873 and PG876)

Start from 10 March to 24 October 2020

Bangkok – Samui – Singapore (PG963 and PG968)

Start from 22 March to 30 June 2020, except 3 to 21 April 2020

Chiang Mai -Luang Prabang (PG983 and PG984)

Start from 17 March to 30 June 2020

Samui – Kuala Lumpur (PG951 and PG952)

Start from 21 March to 30 June 2020