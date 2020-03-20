THAI names acting president

BANGKOK, 20 March 2020: Thai Airways International has named. Chakkrit Parapuntakul, the board’s second vice-chairman, as the airline’s acting president effective 23 March.

The airline’s Board of Directors confirmed the appointment 18 March. He replaces Sumeth Damrongchaitham who resigned 11 March.

Parapuntakul previously held directorships at Krungthai Bank PTT Exploration and Production and Tris Corporation.

He held the posts of director-general of the Treasury Department, and chairman of Dhanarak Asset Development Co Ltd.

Currently, he holds the position of Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and in the capacity, he has a seat on the airline board as its second vice-chairman.

He will not receive any remuneration for his latest appointment. His immediate task is to focus on the company’s reform plans as well as setting measures to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.