NATAS cancels travel Fair in May

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2020: NATAS has cancelled its biannual travel fair that was scheduled for 1 to 3 May saying it based the decision on public health advisories and risk assessment.

It marks the second postponement of the show that traditionally is held twice a year. One of the largest consumer travel fairs in Singapore, the NATAS Travel 2020, was set to take place from 21 to 23 February. It was shifted to 1 to 3 May due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The second annual edition of the consumer travel fair is usually held in August, and that would likely to go ahead if Covid-19 was in recession.

NATAS posted its postponement notice on Facebook, 18 March, saying: “After closely monitoring the developments surrounding the current Covid-19 pandemic including local and global government travel advisories and public health risk assessment the NATAS Travel 2020 scheduled on 1 to 3 May will be cancelled.”

Other trades shows scheduled in Singapore this month have since cancelled. They included Geo Connect Asia, 19 March; Singapore Yacht Show, 22 March Longevity Summit, 27 March; and IFMA World Workplace 9 April.