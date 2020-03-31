Airbus flies masks to Spain

BANGKOK, 31 March 2020: An Airbus A400M airlifter performed an air-bridge between Toulouse and Madrid to deliver critically-needed mask supplies to the Spanish health system.

The aircraft, known as MSN56 and operated by an Airbus crew, took off on 23 March 2020 from Airbus’ headquarters in Toulouse at 1807 local time (CET) landing at the Getafe Air Base (Madrid) at 1905 to off-load and deliver the masks to the Spanish Ministry of Defence.

The cargo is part of the approximately 2 million masks transported over the weekend by a test Airbus A330-800 aircraft from Tianjin, China, to Europe.

This air-bridge will enable the delivery of a significant supply of masks to the Spanish public health network in support of current COVID-19 crisis efforts.

This comes on top of donations by Airbus in recent days to provide thousands of masks to hospitals and public services around Europe.

Additional flights are planned to take place in the coming days in coordination with national authorities.