Thailand may extend visas to June

BANGKOK, 1 April 2020: Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has asked the Cabinet to approve extending visas until 30 June for visitors who are stranded in the country following the disruption of international flights.

According to a report on Thaivisa.com, the Immigration Bureau has proposed that foreigners who have had their travel plans disrupted by Covid-19 be given a visa extension to 30 June 2020.

If approved, it will give the Immigration Bureau an opportunity to adopt a humane response to the global crisis that has seen up to a million travellers stranded worldwide after airlines abruptly cancelled services due to travel restrictions.

Currently, the Immigration Bureau gives tourists, who are unable to fly back to their home countries or to another destination, a 30-day extension of stay, providing they can provide a ‘visa extension letter’ from their embassy, Thaivisa.com reported.

But the bureaus almost under siege by foreigners seeking a visa extension. The long queues, congestion and lack of social distances create a health risk for both immigration staff and visitors.

Other travel restrictions

Nepal

The Nepalese authorities have extended the ban on all international flights due to expire 1 April, to 15 April.

Singapore

All returning long-term residents must acquire entry approval from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) prior to making travel plans, starting from 23:59 local time (15:59 GMT), as part of efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Those who are granted entry will be required to present a health status declaration and undergo a 14-day self-quarantine period.

South Korea

All arriving travellers, regardless of nationality, will be subject to a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine, starting 1 April. Those without an address in the country will be quarantined in a government facility at their own expense.

Sri Lanka

The Civil Aviation Authority has extended a ban on all international inbound flights until 2359 local time, 7 April.