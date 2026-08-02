APT christens river cruise ship in Vienna

MELBOURNE, 3 August 2026: The APT Travel Group celebrated the christening of its luxury river ship, the APT Ostara, last week in a ceremony held in Vienna.

As the family-owned business approaches its centenary in 2027, the occasion was a reminder of the story at the heart of the family cruise venture’s legacy.

Traditional breaking of the champagne bottle against the hull, officially christening the APT Ostara.

“As the third generation to lead our family business, Ostara represents our commitment to the future; a next-generation river ship, designed for the next generation of APT travellers. Sharing this milestone with my daughter today was especially meaningful. It was a reminder that family businesses are built by thinking beyond today,” said Family Principal and Director Lou Tandy.

The APT Travel Group CEO David Cox added: “As we approach our centenary, Ostara and Solara are a reflection of both our heritage and our future. They honour nearly 100 years of experience while demonstrating our commitment to continued growth, innovation and investment in the guest experience. These ships build on everything APT is known for, while helping shape the next chapter of our business and the journeys we’ll create for future generations of travellers.”

Like her sister ship, APT Ostara’s interiors were designed by acclaimed Melbourne-based studio Hecker Guthrie, bringing the same sophistication to every space onboard.

With a capacity for just 154 guests, APT Ostara mirrors the refined design of her sister ship, featuring the same expansive Balcony and Owner’s Suites, and The Grüner Bar & Dining, which lifts hydraulically to offer sweeping 360-degree views from the Sun Deck. Dining is at the heart of the experience, with six distinctive venues plus in-suite dining.

APT’s river cruise packages cover Europe’s iconic rivers plus Australia’s Murray, China’s Yangtze, South America’s Amazon, Southeast Asia’s Mekong and India’s Lower Ganges.

About APT

The APT Travel Group’s flagship brand, APT has pioneered a diverse range of cruising and touring styles to deliver holidays that take in every corner of the globe. www.aptouring.com/en-au

(Source: APT)