WTTC welcomes Messe Berlin Americas

SINGAPORE, 24 July 2026: As part of the preparations for the launch of ITB Americas, taking place 10–12 November in Guadalajara, Mexico, show organiser Messe Berlin Americas joins the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) as a Regional Member.

By joining WTTC as a Regional Member, Messe Berlin Americas reinforces its commitment to working alongside the industry’s leading organisations to shape the future of travel and tourism in the Americas.

Photo credit: Messe Berlin. Landscapes from the Americas.

As the first travel trade show bringing together North America, Central America, South America and the Caribbean under a single B2B platform, ITB Americas connects the region’s travel and tourism ecosystem, driving business opportunities, knowledge exchange and industry collaboration.

The inaugural edition of ITB Americas will bring together destinations, tourism boards, buyers, travel companies, hotel brands, airlines, technology providers, MICE professionals and industry leaders from across the Americas and beyond. Trade visitors can register now to attend ITB Americas 2026 and connect with leading players from across the travel and tourism industry. The event is expected to welcome more than 5,000 attendees and participants from more than 42 countries and regions.

Organised by Messe Berlin Americas, the regional subsidiary of Messe Berlin, ITB Americas builds on the global ITB portfolio of travel trade shows and is designed to become the leading gateway to the travel and tourism industry across the Pan-American region.

WTTC President & CEO, Gloria Guevara said: “We are delighted to welcome Messe Berlin Americas as a Regional Member. Through its focus on fostering business connections, knowledge exchange and collaboration, the organisation plays an important role in strengthening engagement across the Travel & Tourism sector in the Americas. We look forward to working together to connect industry leaders, support regional growth and advance opportunities for the sector throughout the continent.”

Messe Berlin Vice President and Managing Director Americas, Vicente Salas Hesselbach added: “Joining WTTC as a Regional Member marks an important milestone for Messe Berlin Americas and, above all, for ITB Americas. As we prepare to launch the inaugural edition of ITB Americas, we are committed to building a platform that brings together the travel industry across the entire continent, fostering meaningful business connections, knowledge exchange, and long-term collaboration. This achievement reinforces our commitment to shaping a stronger, more innovative, and sustainable future for travel and tourism in the Americas.”

About ITB Americas

The first edition of ITB Americas will be held from November 10-12, 2026, in Guadalajara, Mexico. As the premier B2B travel trade show for the entire American continent, ITB Americas unites industry professionals from North, Central, and South America as well as the Caribbean. With a strong focus on regional and international market potential, ITB Americas features a curated Hosted Buyer programme and a high-level conference showcasing thought leaders and industry experts.

(Source: Messe Berlin ITB Americas)