TTM+ visits Khon Kaen in 2027

BANGKOK, 24 June 2026: The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s official handover to the TTM+2027 host venue, Khon Khaen in Northeast Thailand, took place on 11 June during the TTM+ 2026 closing ceremony in Chonburi province.

The farewell dinner and handover to next year’s hosts was led by Chaiphon Phapirat, Deputy Governor of Chonburi Province; Kiatsak Sriwongchai, Deputy Mayor of Pattaya City; and Wittaya Khunpluem, Prime Minister of Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organisation.

Photo credit: TAT. Handover to Khun Kaen, designated host of the TTM 2027.

Around 429 tour operators from around the world and 60 overseas media attended Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2026 (TTM+) between 9 and 11 June 2569 at the Nuch Pattaya International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Chonburi province.

Dates for TTM+ 2027 have yet to be announced, although traditionally the national B2B tourism show convenes in early June.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool congratulated Khon Kaen province as the host of Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2027. The flag ceremony was presented to the delegation from Khon Kaen province, led by the Deputy Governor of Khon Kaen province.

Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre (KICE). Source: Kice Khon Kaen.

Thailand Travel Mart 2027 will be held at the Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre, also known as the CP Hall (owned and operated by CP Land).

However, the most popular and convenient district for a hotel stay in Khon Kaen is Nai Mueang (inner city). Because Khon Kaen is heavily centred around business, education, and transport, downtown is divided into three main hotspots depending on what you want to be close to during your stay:

Central Plaza & Mittraphap Road Area (Best for KICE Events)

If you are attending a major trade show or convention at KICE, this is usually the top choice. It sits right on the main highway corridor.

Why it’s popular: It puts you right next to the city’s premier shopping mall (Central Khon Kaen) and offers quick, direct vehicle access down Mittraphap Road straight to KICE (about a five to 10 minute drive south).

Top Hotels: Avani Khon Kaen Hotel & Convention Centre, Pullman Khon Kaen Raja Orchid (slightly closer to the centre but easily accessible), and Ad Lib Hotel Khon Kaen (located right at the Innovation Centre).

Bueng Kaen Nakhon Lake Area (Best for Leisure & Atmosphere)

Located on the southeastern side of Nai Mueang, this area centres around a massive, scenic public lake.

Why it’s popular: It is incredibly scenic, surrounded by walking paths, local shrines, the beautiful nine-level Wat Nong Wang stupa, and excellent lakeside Isan restaurants and night markets. It feels less frantic than the highway corridor.

Top Hotels: A mix of boutique hotels, lakeside apartments, and properties like The Lake Hotel.

Khon Kaen University (KKU) / Kangadan Area (Best for Budget & Café Culture)

Situated on the northern edge of the central district, this is the massive university campus area.

Why it’s popular: The area surrounding the campus (especially around the “U-Centre” or Kangadan side) is packed with trendy coffee shops, cheap local eateries, and buzzing student night markets. Hotels here offer excellent value for money.

Recommendation for tourism industry events

For high-profile events like TTM+ 2027, the Central Plaza-Mittraphap Road strip is highly recommended. It keeps logistics straightforward, is home to the city’s upscale business hotels, and provides a clear, traffic-friendly straight shot down the highway to KICE.

This year’s event, held 20 km from Pattaya City, was supported by 428 sellers. Of these, 350 sellers were returning participants who had previously joined TTM+, while 78 sellers were first-time participants.

In addition, three national tourism organisations from Laos, Bhutan and Myanmar also joined the event.

Breakdown of TTM seller categories for the 2026 event.

(Source: TAT)