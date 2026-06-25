StarDream Cruises waives fuel surcharge

SINGAPORE, 26 June 2026: StarDream Cruises, owner of StarCruses and Dream Cruises, has announced fuel surcharge relief across its regional deployments to deliver value to guests sailing aboard Genting Dream, Star Navigator and Star Voyager.

Guests sailing from Singapore and Malaysia deployments will enjoy a full waiver of the fuel surcharge. Guests sailing from Taiwan and Hong Kong will benefit from a 50% reduction in the current fuel surcharge.

Photo credit: StarDream Cruises.

The updated fuel surcharge waiver and reduction apply to sailings departing on or after 26 June 2026.

The revised fuel surcharge structure accounts for the operating requirements of different deployments in the region and reflects the gradual improvement in fuel market conditions.

StarDream Cruises said in a press statement that it remains committed to delivering excellent value and memorable cruise experiences across all its regional markets.

“As fuel prices have continued to stabilise, we are pleased to reduce and, where possible, fully waive the fuel surcharge across our deployments,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh. “We have always taken a transparent approach to fuel surcharges, introducing them only when necessary and reviewing them regularly. As operating conditions improve, we believe it is important to pass these benefits on to our guests.”

(Source: StarDream Cruises)