Qantas readies for Project Sunrise launch

SYDNEY, 25 June 2026: Qantas revealed the next evolution in the cabin design for Project Sunrise last week, which will launch with the world’s first non-stop services between Sydney and London from October 2027.

The Qantas Airbus A350-1000ULR has been configured with just 238 seats, the lowest seat density of any A350 around the world, giving every customer more space on board.

Every element has been designed to help customers arrive at their destination feeling their best, drawing on a decade of research with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and close collaboration with Caon Design Office and technology partners.

Across the A350-1000ULR, seating, lighting, dining and wellbeing have been designed to work as one, helping customers rest when they want to, stretch out and arrive feeling refreshed.

First class

The A350-1000ULR will feature six enclosed First suites in a 1-1-1 configuration, each designed using innovations and ergonomic research to deliver the ultimate long-haul experience. Each suite features an 80-inch flat bed and a separate reclining armchair, with a large flexible work and dining space for one or two people, a full-length wardrobe, and multiple personal storage areas.

Business Class

The 52 Business suites are arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration. For the first time, Qantas Business suites will feature a sliding door for additional privacy, as well as an adjustable divider between the alternating centre seats. Each suite includes an 80-inch flat bed, a large dining table and work surface, and increased storage options.

Premium Economy

The 40-seat premium economy cabin is arranged in a 2-4-2 configuration and has been redesigned from the ground up for ultra-long-haul travel. Every seat features an ergonomically designed calf-rest system for full leg support, an 8-inch winged privacy headrest, dedicated amenity and personal storage pockets, and the most generous seat pitch of any Qantas aircraft. A custom multi-layer memory foam system, tested across ergonomic modelling, lumbar support and pressure mapping, has been developed specifically for this cabin.

Economy

The 140-seat economy cabin, configured in a 3-3-3 layout, offers a more generous seat pitch than any current Qantas aircraft. The new Economy seat also features a custom-designed multi-layer memory foam system, which has undergone the same testing as Premium Economy, with woven wool upholstery in an earthy Australian ‘Pilbara Red’, improving breathability and temperature on long-haul journeys.

Qantas Group CEO Vanessa Hudson commented: “Project Sunrise has given us the chance to think differently about every aspect of the onboard experience. Working closely with Charles Perkins Centre over many years, we’ve designed the experience around the science of what the body needs during a long flight, so customers arrive feeling their best. This will be a completely new way to travel, and our customers are going to feel that from the moment they step on board.”

Further customer trials and testing of the new cabin features are underway ahead of the first Project Sunrise flights in 2027.

Project Sunrise will eventually connect Australia’s east coast to international destinations, with Sydney-New York confirmed as the next service after Sydney-London. Launch timing for these services will be announced next year.

(Source: Qantas)