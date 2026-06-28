Asia’s 50 Best Bars declares 2026 winner

HONG KONG, 29 June 2026: Shelley Tai, founder of Mius in Hong Kong, has won the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2026. Voted exclusively by bartenders from venues ranked on the 2026 list, the accolade is the only peer-judged award in the Asia’s 50 Best Bars programme.

The award forms part of a series of special accolades announced ahead of the live awards ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, which will take place at Wynn Palace, Macau, on 28 July.

Photo credit: Asia’s 50 Best Bars. 2026 winner Shelley Tai, founder of Mius Hong Kong.

This prestigious award recognises an individual who has made a significant positive impact on the bar industry, celebrating outstanding hospitality, industry leadership, and contributions to the cocktail community.

For Shelley Tai, the accolade represents the latest milestone in a career that began almost by chance at 20, when she “just needed a job and bartending looked really fun and cool”. Honing her craft at acclaimed venues like FINDS and Quinary, she was named Diageo World Class Competition 2019 HK & Macau Bartender of the Year — a defining achievement that laid the foundation for her subsequent success as Operations Director of Singapore’s Nutmeg & Clove, voted No.24 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and No.50 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025.

After five years in Singapore, she returned home to Hong Kong to launch her own independent project, Mius, a neighbourhood cocktail bar rooted in her philosophy of “simple things, done well”. The menu showcases reimagined classics, refined house signatures, and one of Hong Kong’s most thoughtfully curated grower champagne selections, underscoring Tai’s commitment to craftsmanship over spectacle. Standouts include a Highball served ice-free to preserve clarity and texture, a bright Garibaldi refined with house techniques, and the Dirty Margarita – a subtle, savoury interpretation featuring tequila, fennel pollen, olive, gentian and lime. Each drink is stripped back to its essential elements, demonstrating her belief that restraint can be as powerful as innovation.

Since opening, Mius has quickly earned recognition within Hong Kong’s bar community for its restrained elegance and hospitality-first ethos. Every detail from service flow to staff training reflects Tai’s belief that genuine care and technical precision must go hand in hand.

Beyond her own bar, Tai is recognised for her advocacy and mentorship within the regional bartending community. Her cross-market experience in Hong Kong and Singapore, combined with her calm, disciplined leadership style, has positioned her as a role model for a new generation of hospitality professionals.

Mius Founder Shelley Tai commented: “I’m truly honoured to receive this recognition, especially among a community of experienced bartenders whose craft I deeply respect. I’m also grateful for the Mius team I get to work with every day. Their support, talent and dedication make this kind of moment possible. I hope I can be a role model in return, and inspire others in our community the way so many of you have inspired me.”

Asia’s 50 Best Bars Director of Content & Creative Emma Sleight noted: “Shelley represents a new wave of hospitality leadership in Asia – grounded in humility, precision and an unwavering commitment to craft. Through Mius and her broader career across Hong Kong and Singapore, she has demonstrated how neighbourhood bars can shape culture just as powerfully as large-scale institutions. It is fitting that her peers have recognised her contribution with this year’s Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.”

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026, sponsored by Perrier, will culminate in a live awards ceremony revealing the region’s 50 best bars and The Best Bar in Asia 2026. This year’s event programme includes the Bartenders’ Feast, showcasing Macau’s diverse F&B scene and Meet the Bartenders, an exclusive media roundtable session. The countdown to Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026 will also be broadcast live globally on the 50 Best YouTube channel.

(Source: Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026)