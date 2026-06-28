Air India Express boosts West Asia services

GUWAHATI, India, 29 June 2026: Air India Express has announced the launch of direct flights between Guwahati and Dubai and between Guwahati and Abu Dhabi, becoming the first airline to connect Northeast India with West Asia directly.

The services will commence on 4 August and 7 August, respectively, marking a significant milestone in expanding international travel options and strengthening global connectivity for the region.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Guwahati, widely regarded as the gateway to Northeast India, is one of the largest stations in the Air India Express network, with around 120 weekly flights. The launch of direct services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi marks the airline’s first international operations from the city, providing convenient access to two of the UAE’s leading economic and travel hubs.

The new routes are expected to support tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, while bringing Northeast India closer to key global markets and opportunities.

Bookings for the new flights are now open on airindiaexpress.com, the Air India Express mobile app, and other major booking channels.

With the addition of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Air India Express continues to strengthen its presence across Northeast India, where it now operates over 290 weekly flights from four stations: Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Guwahati, and Imphal. Beyond enhancing connectivity and supporting the region’s economic and tourism potential, the airline also celebrates the Northeast’s rich cultural heritage through its ‘Tales of India’ initiative.

Among the distinctive art forms featured on its aircraft tail designs are Assam’s iconic Gamosa and Jaapi motifs, as well as Tsüngkotepsu from Nagaland, Akyobi, Moirang Phee, and Saphee Lanphee from Manipur, Idu Mishmi from Arunachal Pradesh, Khneng from Meghalaya, and Puanchei from Mizoram.

(Source: Air India Express)