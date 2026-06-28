Minor hires wellness commercial director

BANGKOK, 29 June 2026: Minor Hotels is strengthening its global wellness strategy by appointing Aditya Saluja as Commercial Director – Spa & Wellness for MSpa International.

Saluja brings over 20 years of leadership experience exclusively within the luxury wellness hospitality sector. He joins from The Farm at San Benito, where he led commercial strategy and oversaw the property’s integration into the Marriott Autograph Collection, driving international expansion and accelerating digital growth.

Photo credit: Aditya Saluja, Commercial Director – mSpa and Wellness.

Before this, he played a key role at Six Senses Vana, India, where he architected business expansion across European and Middle Eastern markets. He began his journey at Ananda in the Himalayas, where he built his foundational expertise in Wellness and contributed to significant growth across multiple business segments.

Commenting on his appointment, Saluja said: “There is a clear opportunity to elevate mSpa and wellness through focused commercial strategy, innovation and meaningful guest engagement. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive sustainable growth and deliver experiences that truly resonate.”

In his new role, he will lead the commercial strategy for mSpa and Wellness, focusing on growth, innovation and strengthening the brand’s position as a leader in integrated wellness experiences.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences in operation and committed development across 66 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands, including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands.

(Source: Minor Hotels)