Ao Nang Krabi tops Booking.com searches

BANGKOK, 3 March 2026: Booking.com identified Thailand’s most popular destinations among Chinese Travelers during the recent Lunar New Year 2026, based on the booking site’s searches.

Ao Nang Beach in Krabi, southern Thailand, topped the searches, increasing by over 400% for travel searches linked to China’s Golden Week, which ran from 15 to 23 February.

Photo credit: Chareena Hill Beach Resort. Ao Nang Krabi.

Tourism data from China’s National Immigration Administration (NIA) showed that the holiday season generated 17.796 million cross-border trips, with the average daily number of trips rising 10.1% year-on-year to 1.977 million.

Top search destinations in Thailand among Chinese travellers for the Lunar New Year 2026 (Year-on-Year increase in search volume).

Ao Nang Beach, Krabi: 407.59%

Ko Samed, Rayong: 319.41%

Ko Lipe, Satun: 274.42%

Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan: 262.23%

Chiang Mai: 234.73%

Kata Beach, Phuket: 232.66%

Karon Beach, Phuket: 88.03%

Patong Beach, Phuket: 110.53%

Bangkok: 75.19%

Phuket Town: 71.23%

(Source: Booking.com)