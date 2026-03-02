Amadeus adds SkyLink to its portfolio

SINGAPORE, 3 March 2026: Amadeus has acquired SkyLink, a New York-based technology company that has built a proprietary AI architecture designed to integrate seamlessly into chat platforms.

This enables travellers to book and service flights and hotels conversationally in a matter of seconds. At the same time, businesses can benefit from meaningful cost savings and productivity gains as their employees unlock time for higher-value work.

Photo credit: Amadeus. Amadeus President and CEO Luis Maroto.

With adoption accelerating and tens of thousands of bookings already completed, SkyLink is demonstrating how cleverly designed AI can raise the standard for speed, simplicity, and user satisfaction.

Amadeus is progressively enabling its products with AI-powered conversational layers that help customers’ employees more easily access insights and make fuller use of existing capabilities.

Operating across more than 190 markets and processing billions of search requests and millions of travel transactions daily, Amadeus’ scale enables AI to be applied reliably and at volume, supporting more relevant and efficient traveller interactions.

One immediate, tangible benefit is SkyLink’s complementary technology that supports the evolving needs of the Travel Management Company (TMC) sector. This will enhance and extend Amadeus’ solution capabilities for corporate travel, particularly by expanding its strong customer base in North America.

“Combining our AI-native technology with Amadeus’ scale and industry reach will allow us to deploy our technology faster and bring powerful new capabilities that benefit travellers and companies across the travel industry. It’s a pivotal time to deliver concrete AI solutions and, now with Amadeus, we can accelerate the next phase of travel innovation,” said SkyLink.CEO & Co-Founder, Atyab Bhatti.

Amadeus President and CEO Luis Maroto added: “Amadeus is the embedded and neutral execution layer for travel; built on three pillars: our global scale, the power of our integrated and deeply connected business logic, and our status as a trusted system of record in the industry since 1987. These pillars enable us to apply AI-driven capabilities consistently across airlines, airports, hotels, travel sellers and the wider travel ecosystem.”

(Source: Amadeus)