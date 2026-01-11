Bangkok Airways’ New Year Super Sale

BANGKOK, 12 January 2026: Bangkok Airways welcomes 2026 with its special airfare promotion, “New Year Super Sale,” covering popular domestic and international routes.

Fares start at THB1,430 per sector for domestic flights and THB2,930 per sector for international flights for bookings made exclusively on the airline’s website by midnight on 14 January 2026, with travel commencing from 1 February 2026.

The promotional fares include airport taxes, fuel surcharges (for international routes), and ticketing fees, subject to the airline’s terms and conditions. The promotion covers 20 domestic and international routes (round-trip).

Domestic destinations served from BKK:

Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Trat, Phuket, and Krabi,

Cross-country routes:

U-Tapao–Phuket, U-Tapao–Samui, Phuket–Hat Yai, Phuket–Samui, Krabi–Samui, Chiang Mai–Phuket (one-way), Chiang Mai–Krabi (one-way), Chiang Mai–Samui and Chiang Mai–Bangkok–Samui.

International destinations served from BKK:

Luang Prabang, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and the Maldives.

International destinations served from Samui

Singapore and Hong Kong.

(Source: Bangkok Airways)