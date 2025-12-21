Bali hotels elect team leaders

BALI, 22 December 2025: The Bali Hotels Association held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) earlier this month, confirming the appointment of a new chair and vice chair for 2026.

BHA members representing 171 hotels in Bali attended the association’s Annual General Meeting. They endorsed the newly elected Chair, Fransiska Handoko, General Manager of Wyndham Tamansari Jivva Resort Bali and Vice Chair, Simona Chimenti, General Manager of The Pavilions Bali.

They assume leadership of the association from the outgoing Chair, Franklyn Kocek, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Seminyak.

The newly elected Chair, Fransiska Handoko, is no stranger to the association’s business. She served as Chair of BHA in 2022, becoming the association’s first female chairperson.

Following her appointment as head of the association, she emphasised the importance of aligning hotels with evolving tourism regulations and sustainable practices, with a focus on promoting sustainability, strengthening hotel-government relations, and supporting responsible tourism across Bali’s hospitality industry.

“It is a privilege to serve once again as Chair of BHA. In 2026, we will strengthen our commitment to sustainable hospitality, empower local talent, and accelerate initiatives that help our industry adapt to changing global expectations. Together with our members, we will continue elevating Bali as a leader in responsible and culturally rooted tourism,” Fransiska stated.

Looking ahead under the leadership of the newly appointed Chair and Vice Chair, the association will prioritise strategic partnerships, innovation-led growth, and initiatives that reinforce Bali’s reputation as a premier global destination.

BHA’s guiding principle, “Hospitality with Purpose,” continues to reflect its dedication to tourism that is culturally respectful, environmentally responsible, and economically beneficial to the island and its communities. The association remains a trusted voice for the hospitality industry and an essential resource for travellers to Bali.

(Source: BHA)