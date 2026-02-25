PATA teams up with DevelopmentAid

BANGKOK, 26 February 2026: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DevelopmentAid, an international information service provider headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The collaboration will strengthen cross-sector knowledge sharing between the tourism and global development sectors, delivering mutual benefits to members of both organisations.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid said: “Through this new partnership with DevelopmentAid, PATA is expanding access to critical information for our members while encouraging strategic connections between the Asia Pacific travel and tourism and the international development sector and the international development community. By leveraging DevelopmentAid’s global market intelligence, we aim to help our members identify funding opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and ensure knowledge continues to play a central role in sustainable development.”

DevelopmentAid, Head of Department, Strategic Partnerships and Donors Relations, Mariana Uzun added: “Partnering with PATA represents a strategic step in expanding DevelopmentAid’s engagement with tourism stakeholders across the Asia-Pacific. By combining PATA’s extensive regional network with DevelopmentAid’s global market intelligence, we aim to support informed decision-making, partnerships, and sustainable development initiatives that benefit destinations, organisations, and communities alike.”

The agreement establishes the organisation as an Affiliate Partner. It outlines several areas of collaboration, including jointly developed initiatives such as research projects, the co-creation of resources for PATA members seeking development funding, and capacity-building training and webinars on topics such as fundraising, tendering, and project cycle management. Additionally, the partnership involves mutual advocacy and promotional efforts.

As part of the agreement, DevelopmentAid will offer PATA members one month of complimentary access to its platform, a 10% discount for first-time subscribers, and access to the Call4Partners matchmaking service to identify relevant local and international partners for new or ongoing projects.

About PATA

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is a not-for-profit membership association dedicated to advancing a meaningful Pacific Asia tourism economy. PATA brings together governments, industry leaders, academia, and communities to drive positive, lasting change. Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Bangkok, the Association also has an official office in Beijing. Visit www.PATA.org.

About DevelopmentAid

DevelopmentAid is a leading international platform offering access to tenders, grants, calls for proposals, donors, projects, and expert profiles, along with advanced tools for matchmaking, recruitment, and business development. Serving government agencies, NGOs, consulting firms, financial institutions, and private sector organisations worldwide, DevelopmentAid supports partnerships across the development ecosystem. Visit www.developmentaid.org.

In addition, TenderWell (https://tenderwell.com/) provides access to government tenders and procurement opportunities across multiple countries and sectors. Serving government agencies, NGOs, consulting firms, financial institutions, and private sector organisations worldwide.

(Source: PATA)