BANGKOK, 6 March 2026: As travellers increasingly seek slower, more meaningful ways to experience destinations, Centara Hotels & Resorts introduces a new gateway to the Himalayas with the opening of Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara, The Centara Collection, its first property in Nepal.

Set in the hills above Pokhara, the resort offers an alternative to high-intensity Himalayan travel — inviting guests to slow down, stay rooted in one place, and experience Nepal through everyday life, seasonal rhythms and a deep connection to landscape.

A tranquil base above Pokhara

Located in the peaceful village of Kaskikot, approximately 35 minutes from Pokhara, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara is surrounded by sweeping views of the Annapurna range and Machhapuchhre (Fishtail). Rather than positioning itself as a staging point for constant movement, the resort is designed as a calm base — a place to pause, observe and engage with the Himalayas at an unhurried pace.

Walking the Sarangkot Loop Trail through living mountain communities.

With direct access to the Sarangkot Loop Trail, guests are encouraged to explore gradually, returning each day to a sense of stillness shaped by mountain light, village life and open skies.

Walking Through Living Culture

Village walks along the Sarangkot Loop Trail form the heart of the resort’s destination-led experiences. Guided routes pass through Chhetri, Bahun and Gurung communities, where daily life continues to be shaped by agriculture, family routines and long-held traditions.

Seasonal village life unfolds naturally — from rice-planting and harvest rituals to home visits, shared meals, and traditional tika blessings.

Depending on the season, guests may encounter rice planting in June and July, local harvest cycles, or informal moments of village life — from morning prayers to shared meals. Curated home visits offer opportunities for genuine interaction, including traditional tika blessings and conversations that unfold naturally, without performance or staging.

History encountered in context

Kaskikot holds an important place in Nepal’s history. The area is home to the revered Gupta Kali Temple and the ruins of a former palace associated with the Shah dynasty, which unified Nepal and ruled for nearly 240 years.

The historic ruins of Kaskikot and the revered Gupta Kali Temple.

Rather than presenting history as a checklist of sights, the resort facilitates access that allows guests to encounter heritage as part of daily life. Local festivals, including Dashain celebrations featuring traditional sword-fight performances, continue to preserve this legacy and can be experienced respectfully through community-led introductions.

A Gentle Approach to the Himalayas

From Pokhara, guests can also connect to Nepal’s iconic landscapes without rushing. The Annapurna Base Camp trek remains one of the region’s most celebrated routes, valued for its changing scenery and cultural depth as much as for its physical challenge.

The trail sits within the Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP), where community-led conservation ensures trekking is responsibly managed — aligning naturally with a slower, more considered approach to Himalayan exploration.

Paragliding above Phewa Lake with panoramic Himalayan views.

For those seeking perspective rather than endurance, Pokhara also offers paragliding over Phewa Lake and ultralight flights that reveal the scale and serenity of the Annapurna range from above, best enjoyed during the clearest months of October, November, March and April.

A Himalayan hideaway rooted in place

Part of The Centara Collection, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara features 42 rooms, suites and villas designed to reflect the surrounding environment through warm wooden tones and subtle Nepali design elements. Wellness facilities, destination-inspired dining and curated experiences reinforce the resort’s role as a place to slow down and reconnect — with nature, culture and self.

Warm, Nepali-inspired interiors and outdoor spaces designed for rest and reconnection.

With this opening, Centara expands into one of South Asia’s most compelling regions, offering travellers a more grounded, human, and unhurried way to experience the Himalayas.

A new gateway to Nepal

As global travel shifts toward depth over speed, Himalayan Hideaway Resort Pokhara introduces a new way into Nepal — one shaped not by distance covered, but by moments noticed, conversations shared, and landscapes experienced at their natural rhythm.

For more information or to book, visit: https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/the-centara-collection/hhn.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)