WTTC relocates HQ from London to Madrid

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2025: After 35 years headquartered in London, the World Travel & Tourism Council confirmed it will relocate its “Global Office” to Madrid, Spain, in 2026, marking a “reshaping year” for the organisation.

Five destinations expressed interest in hosting the Global Office – Dubai (UAE), France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland – with the evaluation criteria based on six crucial areas: Office rental and operating costs; the tax, incentives and competitive environment; fast-track visas and work permit frameworks in the destination; government support; cost of living to attract and retain talent; and proximity to international organisations.

The decision to select Madrid was endorsed by all 17 members of WTTC’s Operating Committee, following a comprehensive assessment of WTTC’s long-term strategic and operational needs, and was announced on 18 December. The move to Madrid is likely to take place during Q1 2026.

Members agreed that Madrid offered the most attractive option due to the city’s competitiveness, a more favourable tax environment, government support, easier visa processing for employees and overall lower operating costs.

Brexit-related challenges, such as constraints on talent mobility, have made the UK less attractive to WTTC as it seeks to build its leadership position.

Establishing an office in Spain (Madrid) gives WTTC immediate access to a significantly broader and more diverse talent pool, encompassing nearly 350 million qualified professionals across the region, as well as proximity to international organisations, enabling structured collaboration.

The city was also selected for its strong international connectivity via Madrid-Barajas Airport, a competitive business environment, government incentives, synergies with international organisations in the sector, such as UNWTO, and alignment with WTTC’s global mission. The new office will form a central part of WTTC’s worldwide network, supporting its highly respected advocacy, research and member engagement activities across the globe.

WTTC Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre commented: “The unanimous decision to establish our Global Office in Spain (Madrid) reflects a clear view among the Operating Committee about what WTTC needs to succeed in the years ahead. This move ensures we operate more efficiently, deliver greater value to our members, access the best global talent, and maintain a truly international outlook, with strong support from the Spanish government. 2026 will be a year in which we will reshape WTTC, so it is focused on its members, stronger research capability and deeper government advocacy in the travel and tourism sector.”

(Source: WTTC)