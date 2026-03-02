MATTA statement on flight disruptions

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 March 2026: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), through its Vice President for Air Transportation, Fazil Khan, issued a statement on the ongoing disruptions to international flight operations arising from heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“Heightened security concerns in the region have led airlines to implement flight suspensions, service rerouting, and schedule adjustments as precautionary measures to ensure passenger and crew safety.

“Several major aviation hubs and airspaces in the Middle East, including those in the Gulf and neighbouring regions, are currently operating under enhanced security measures. These developments have led to delays, cancellations, and temporary airspace restrictions affecting flights transiting through or operating to and from the region. The situation remains fluid and may change at short notice depending on security assessments by regional authorities and airlines.”

MATTA, in its press statement, advises travellers to closely monitor official updates issued by airlines, civil aviation authorities, and relevant government travel advisories.

MATTA clarified that the current disruptions are beyond the control of travel agents. Operational decisions relating to flight suspensions, rerouting, delays, cancellations, or schedule adjustments are made solely by airlines and aviation authorities based on security and safety considerations.

“Any changes to travel arrangements, including re-accommodation, refunds, or itinerary amendments, are strictly subject to the terms and conditions of the respective airlines and service providers.”

The association added that its “members will, as always, extend their fullest cooperation and professionalism in assisting clients to explore alternative arrangements where possible. However, such alternatives remain subject to the pre-determined commercial policies and operational decisions of airlines and hotel partners on the ground.”

(Source: Marketing, Brands and Communication, MATTA).

Thailand’s CAAT advisory on flight disruptions

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Thailand, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued an urgent advisory following the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East on 28 February.

Several countries in the Middle East have closed or restricted their airspace to ensure the safety of civil aviation.

Israel has suspended all civil flight operations, while Iran has closed its national airspace. The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait have also implemented partial airspace closures. These measures are expected to affect major international routes between Europe, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Airlines are rerouting flights to avoid high-risk areas, which may result in delays or cancellations. Passengers travelling to Europe, the Middle East, or with regional connections are advised to check airline updates and confirm their flight status before departure.

CAAT reminds passengers departing from Thailand that Thai regulations protect in cases of delays or cancellations, though transit countries may not offer the same coverage.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has mobilised personnel to assist passengers affected by flight disruptions resulting from tensions between Israel and Iran.

On the night of 28 February 2026, airport authorities deployed staff to provide information and assistance for affected travellers. Eight airlines were affected, namely: EL AL Israel Airlines, Air Arabia, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Arkia Israel Inland Airlines, and Kuwait Airways.

A total of 16 flights were initially cancelled, including 14 departures and two arrivals. As of 1 March 2026, World2Fly announced an additional cancellation, bringing the total number of affected flights to 32, comprising 16 departures and 16 arrivals.

Passengers planning to travel to the Middle East or nearby regions are advised to check their flight status regularly via airline websites, mobile applications, airport counters, or direct airline contact.

(Source: PRD Thailand)