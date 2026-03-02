BANGKOK, 3 March 2026: Central Pattana Plc, a real estate developer and operator of shopping centres, residential projects, hotels, and office buildings nationwide, has partnered with The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a leading global hospitality company and wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), to announce the development of Oakwood Central Hat Yai.

This marks the debut of the Oakwood brand in Hat Yai, reflecting strong hospitality demand in one of Southern Thailand’s key economic hubs and reinforcing the city’s elevation of hospitality and serviced-living standards.

Photo credit: Oakwood Central Hat Yai.

Located in the heart of Hat Yai, the hotel will be directly connected to Central Hat Yai, the city’s premier lifestyle landmark. Just a 20-minute commute from Hat Yai International Airport, the property will cater to both leisure and urban living needs. Oakwood Central Hat Yai is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Bringing the Oakwood brand to Hat Yai

Oakwood Central Hat Yai will feature 182 rooms and suites, from well-appointed deluxe rooms to spacious suites, with select room categories featuring fully equipped kitchens. The property will also offer an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop bar, rooftop swimming pool, banquet and meeting rooms for business events, fitness centre, kids’ club, and self-service laundry facilities.

Central Pattana Plc Head of Hotel Business Phoom Chirathivat said: “Hat Yai is a city with strong year-round demand from both business and leisure travellers. Introducing the Oakwood brand — leveraging a versatile flex-hybrid model to meet diverse travel needs — into a project that is directly connected to Central Hat Yai shopping centre enables us to create a fully integrated experience in one destination, seamlessly combining stay, work, meetings, and lifestyle. This collaboration with Ascott will set a new benchmark for hospitality in Hat Yai and support the city’s long-term, quality-driven growth.”

The launch of Oakwood Central Hat Yai will mark the arrival of the city’s first internationally branded hotel. At the same time, it also stands as a significant milestone in Central Pattana’s mixed-use development strategy — creating sustainable value for the city, its people, and the broader economy. The property will unveil a new elevated lifestyle experience in the heart of Hat Yai when it opens in Q4 2026.

Oakwood Central Hat Yai is located at Kanjanavanich Road, Hat Yai Subdistrict, Hat Yai District, Songkhla 90110.

For more information about Oakwood Central Hat Yai, visit Oakwood Central Hat Yai.

(Source: Your Stories — Central Pattana)