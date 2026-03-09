MTCO executive director stays for two more years

BANGKOK, 10 March 2026: The Board of Directors of the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) has reappointed Suvimol Thanasarakij (Dee) as Executive Director for a new two-year term beginning in mid-March 2026.

It follows an open recruitment process, with shortlisted candidates interviewed by the MTCO Board in February 2026.

Suvimol Thanasarakij (Dee) MTCO Executive Director

“I am grateful for the MTCO Board’s trust and honoured to continue working with the GMS tourism community and our partners to promote the Mekong region as a sustainable destination,” said Suvimol. “Regional cooperation remains essential to strengthening tourism development, supporting local communities, and enhancing the region’s competitiveness in the global tourism market.”

During her previous two terms (2022–2026), Thanasarakij led a range of regional initiatives to support tourism businesses and cooperation among GMS countries. These included the Women in Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Training-of-Trainers programme, which built a regional network of trainers who later delivered follow-up training for local women in their home countries. MTCO also partnered with Agoda to deliver a regional e-commerce training programme for MSME accommodation providers, helping tourism businesses in secondary destinations strengthen their online presence and access global travel markets.

Under her leadership, MTCO facilitated the development of the GMS Tourism Strategy 2030, the region’s five-year tourism cooperation framework. The organisation is currently coordinating the GMS Tourism Marketing Action Plan, a roadmap for joint destination promotion across the Mekong region. Progress has also been made toward establishing the Greater Mekong Subregion Tourism Organisation (GMSTO), an intergovernmental body being established by the GMS member countries.

In her new term, Thanasarakij will continue working with the GMS national tourism organisations and regional partners to implement the GMS Tourism Strategy 2030, strengthen regional tourism partnerships, and promote sustainable tourism development across the Mekong region.

About MTCO

Established in 2006, the Mekong Tourism Coordinating Office (MTCO) is a tourism collaboration framework for the six governments of the Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS): Cambodia, China (Yunnan Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region), Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam.

(Source: MTCO)