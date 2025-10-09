MSC Cruises opens sales for second Alaska season

SINGAPORE, 10 October 2025: MSC Cruises opened sales this week for its Summer 2027 Alaska cruises on MSC Poesia following an extensive upgrade that is underway.

Starting 26 April 2027, MSC Poesia will sail from Seattle, offering seven-night itineraries to some of the region’s most breathtaking destinations, departing each Monday through September 2027.

Photo credit: MSC. Sales are now open for Alaska sailings in summer 2027.

MSC Poesia will undergo one of the most significant upgrades in MSC’s cruise fleet history, including the addition of the MSC Yacht Club, two speciality restaurants, Butcher’s Cut and Kaito Sushi Bar, All-Stars Sports Bar, a newly refreshed MSC Aurea Spa, and an enhanced MSC Gym Powered by Technogym.

Guests sailing aboard MSC Poesia will be able to enjoy these new features on MSC Cruises’ inaugural season in Alaska, starting in May 2026, as well as the ship’s second season in the region, with sales opening today for Summer 2027.

MSC Poesia’s Alaska itineraries will explore some of the region’s most picturesque destinations, including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm, and Juneau (Alaska), along with Victoria (British Columbia, Canada), and the natural beauty, spectacular landscapes, magnificent wildlife and rich Alaska Native culture heritage.

Before her Summer 2027 Alaska season, MSC Poesia will reposition from Miami to Seattle over an 18-night cruise departing 8 April 2027. The sailing will include a crossing of the Panama Canal.

(Source: MSC)