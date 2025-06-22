Vietjet confirms mega A321 order

SINGAPORE, 23 June 2025: Vietjet confirmed a mega order for 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft at the 2025 Lé Bourget Paris Airshow, with the potential to add another 50 in the future.

As part of its wider expansion strategy, the airline is also bolstering its engine capacity with an additional 40 Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. These landmark agreements mark a significant step in Vietjet’s growth strategy as a multi-national aviation group, while also strengthening economic ties between Vietnam, France, and Europe.

Vietjet CEO Dinh Viet Phuong (front right) and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business (front left) exchange the new order for 100 A321neo aircraft.

The latest order builds on Vietjet’s commitment last month for 20 additional A330neo aircraft, bringing its total widebody aircraft on order to 40.

Vietjet Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said: “I have a vision and the determination to make Vietnam a regional aviation hub for passenger transportation, technical services, logistics, training, research, global supply chains, and aviation infrastructure. We will continue to develop a robust and modern fleet to support that goal. Today’s agreement with Airbus is more than a commercial contract — it is a significant milestone that marks the beginning of Vietjet’s new journey: a journey of global expansion, new growth drivers, enhanced connectivity, and the development of a sustainable aviation ecosystem powered by ambition and transformation.”

Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business Benoît de Saint-Exupéry said: “Our latest agreement comes just weeks after the airline placed an additional order for A330neo widebody aircraft. Together, the A321neo and A330neo will be perfect partners for Vietjet to continue to spread its wings, efficiently matching capacity more closely to demand across its network.”

The A321neo is the largest member of Airbus’ best-selling A320neo Family, offering exceptional range and performance. Equipped with new generation engines and Sharklets, the A321neo brings a 50% noise reduction and more than 20% fuel savings and CO₂ reduction compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft while maximising passenger comfort in the widest single-aisle cabin in the sky.

As with all in-production aircraft, the A321neo can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with a target to increase to up to 100% SAF capability by 2030.

Vietjet also placed an order for 40 additional Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. The deal reinforces Vietjet’s commitment to building a next-generation widebody fleet, doubling its total order to 80 following an initial agreement at the 2024 Singapore Airshow.

Vietjet currently operates a modern fleet of over 120 new-generation, fuel-efficient aircraft, with more than 400 additional aircraft on order. As its passenger volumes continue to grow, the airline is actively expanding its global flight network while advancing fleet modernisation through international strategic partnerships.