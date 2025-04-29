PATA and ETC partner to build east-west bridges

BANGKOK, 30 April 2025: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) confirms a new organisational partnership with the European Travel Commission (ETC), a non-profit organisation committed to supporting the sustainable development of Europe as a tourism destination.

The partnership was publicly recognised on stage during the PATA Annual Summit 2025 (PAS 2025) last week, following a fireside chat between PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid and ETC CEO Eduardo Santander. The on-stage discussions between PATA and ETC explored the topic “Building Bridges: Tourism at the Crossroads of East and West.”

Eduardo Santander, CEO of the European Travel Commission (ETC) (right), is presented with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of ETC’s partnership by Noor Ahmad Hamid, CEO of PATA (left), and Peter Semone, Chair of PATA (centre).

“This Memorandum of Understanding marks a meaningful step forward for PATA as we deepen our commitment to global collaboration in building a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient tourism industry,” stated Hamid.

“In an increasingly interconnected world, the relationship between the Asia Pacific and Europe in travel and tourism is more vital than ever. We look forward to joining forces with the European Travel Commission, which shares our values and long-term vision. Through this partnership, we aim to amplify our impact by exchanging knowledge, co-creating initiatives, and addressing shared challenges with a united voice.”

Under the signed MoU, PATA and ETC aim to collaborate on a range of joint initiatives to address global tourism challenges, promote sustainable and responsible practices, improve connectivity, support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and foster more balanced tourism flows that enhance visitor experiences while benefiting local communities. The partnership also seeks to strengthen synergies between the organisations’ respective programmes to maximise impact and cost-efficiency across advocacy, research, and B2B events.

Santander said: “Tourism bridges cultures, fosters mutual understanding, and unites people – especially in times of uncertainty. In such moments, international organisations like ETC and PATA are crucial in strengthening ties between our regions. We look forward to building a closer partnership with PATA, working together to enhance seamless connectivity, exchange best practices, learn from one another, and collectively shape a more resilient and sustainable future for travel and tourism.”

In addition to these areas of collaboration, PATA and ETC will engage in knowledge-sharing, co-organisation and participation in events, expert exchanges, and joint advocacy campaigns – particularly those focused on sustainability in tourism.

This partnership reflects both organisations’ shared vision of a forward-thinking global tourism ecosystem.