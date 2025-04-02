HK expands flights to Yiwu in East China

Hong Kong, 3 April 2025: HK Express Airways will launch direct flights between Hong Kong and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province, China, starting on 29 May 2025.

The airline schedules three weekly flights to Yiwu Airport (YIW) from its home base in Hong Kong.

Yiwu is a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Jinhua in Central Zhejiang Province, East China. It is home to one of the world’s largest wholesale markets, Yiwu International Trade City, a veritable paradise for savvy business people seeking bargains for their retailing enterprises.

Travellers can wander through Fotang Town and tap into its centuries-old heritage, ascend the historic Jiming Pavillion and take in its rich cultural tapestry, or savour local culinary delights at the Santinglu Night Market.

Additionally, Hengdian World Studios, known as China’s “Hollywood”, boasts live performances, themed amusement parks, and film workshops, making it a must-visit for travellers.

Flight schedule