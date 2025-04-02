SINGAPORE, 3 April 2025: With the peak ski season transforming to Spring blossoms, Visa’s latest data shows Japan’s growing popularity, especially its ski resorts.

Based on an analysis of Visa cardholders’ spending patterns during the winter peak (November 2024 to February 2025) in the top ski destinations in Japan, the data shows a 40% year-on-year increase in domestic and international visitors and an uplift of about 25% in spending. International visitors accounted for about 80% of total visitors and around 90% of total visitor spend.

Visa: Japan ski tourism on the rise

Japan’s ski resorts rise in the charts

Visa data shows ski tourism in Japan is on the rise, with the overall number of visitors almost double compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Japan is recognised as a popular ski destination for overseas travellers. International arrivals grew nearly 50% year-on-year, accounting for around 80% of all ski travellers during the recent winter peak.

Australia tops the list, accounting for around 30% of total international visitors, followed by the US (around 20%) and Southeast Asia, especially Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, which account for around 12%.

Japan is now the preferred ski destination for Mainland Chinese travellers. For Australian travellers, Japan ranks second after New Zealand.

Niseko and Hakuba remain top picks (nearly 50% and approximately 35%, respectively) for international ski travellers. In comparison, Furano is shown as a preferred destination for local visitors yet sees the fastest growth with around 70% year-on-year increase in overseas visits.

International travellers spend more

While domestic visitors spend an average of slightly longer (about five days), international travellers spend more than three times as much per day, contributing to about 90% of overall spending. The uplift in spending extends beyond ski destinations as international travellers continue their journey to other locations and spend on dining and retail shopping.

Entertainment, lodging, and restaurants accounted for about 50 to 70% of spending by both overseas and local travellers.

Ski resort experience spending takes up over 40% of overall spending by international travellers.

Over 90% of overseas travellers extend trips beyond the slopes by an average of nine extra days in Japan, driving around 35% more post-ski spending per day in cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Chiba. Most post-ski spending is on shopping, such as at department stores and discount stores, for groceries (around 40%) and dining (around 20%).