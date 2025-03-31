Air Astana switches to spring/summer schedule

SINGAPORE, 1 April 2025: Air Astana has adopted its Spring/Summer schedule offering passengers an expanded route network, including both new destinations and the return to seasonal flights to popular resort cities.

The number of flights to Antalya will increase to 12 per week from Almaty and 10 per week from Astana, providing convenient options for Mediterranean holidays.

The Almaty-Tbilisi route will continue with up to 10 weekly flights, while flights from Astana-Tbilisi will resume up to four times a week. A new Atyrau-Tbilisi route three times a week will also be introduced, bringing the total frequency to 17 flights per week.

The number of flights from Almaty to Istanbul will increase from seven to 10 per week.

New international destinations

Nha Trang, Vietnam: Flights launch on 24 March from Almaty four times a week and on 25 March from Astana three times a week. Nha Trang is known for its white sandy beaches, warm climate and well-developed tourism infrastructure.

Guangzhou, China: Flights from Almaty started on 30 March, three times per week. Guangzhou is one of China’s most prominent business and trade centres.

Mumbai, India: Three flights per week from Almaty will start on 20 April. Mumbai is India’s economic and cultural hub.

Frankfurt, Germany: During summer, direct flights from Almaty will operate three times a week. Frankfurt is Europe’s largest financial centre and a key transit hub.

Danang, Vietnam: From 14 May, flights from Astana will be scheduled twice weekly, and from 4 June, flights from Almaty will be twice a week. Danang is famous for its beaches, historical landmarks, and cuisine.

Osh, Kyrgyzstan: From 28 May, flights from Almaty will be four times a week.

Seasonal routes

Flights to Podgorica, Montenegro, from Almaty and Astana will resume from June to September. This destination attracts tourists with its picturesque Adriatic beaches and unique Balkan nature.

Flights from Almaty to Batumi, Georgia, and Bodrum, Turkey, up to five weekly flights on each route, will resume in June. Tickets for all routes are available on the airline’s official website and at partner agencies. Kazakhstani citizens can enter Georgia, Turkey, Montenegro, China and Vietnam visa-free.