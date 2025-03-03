Vietjet plots Vietnam – New Zealand route

SINGAPORE, 4 March 2025: Vietjet has announced its inaugural direct flights between Vietnam and New Zealand, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Auckland — two key economic, tourism, and cultural hubs.

Following the announcement, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA) in Ho Chi Minh City, where he met with Vietjet’s founder, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao.

Photo caption: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visits Vietjet Aviation Academy in Ho Chi Minh City following the airline’s announcement of its new Auckland–Ho Chi Minh City route.

This new service marks a key milestone in Vietnam-New Zealand relations, as the two nations have officially elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership ahead of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. Set to launch in September 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City-Auckland route will operate four return flights per week, enhancing connectivity for travellers, businesses, and students.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said: “I’m very pleased with Vietjet’s announcement that they will develop a new route to New Zealand, strengthening the connectivity and the people-to-people links between our two countries, which is a critical enabler of more growth and brings our people closer together. This enables opportunities across the board, not just in tourism but also in trade and education.”

Chairwoman and CEO of Vietjet, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, reaffirmed Vietjet’s commitment to strengthening Vietnam-New Zealand relations and said: “Our bilateral trade target of USD3 billion is well within reach, built upon the solid foundation of existing cooperation agreements. Vietjet, alongside businesses from both nations, is committed to expanding partnerships, driving sustainable development, and soaring to new heights together.”

As part of this vision, Vietjet also proposed establishing a Vietjet Hub in New Zealand — a multi-functional centre designed to connect the country’s key tourism and investment hubs with Vietjet’s extensive flight network.

During the New Zealand Prime Minister’s visit, the VJAA and the International Aviation Academy of New Zealand (IAANZ) signed an agreement to collaborate on pilot training, aiming to develop a highly-skilled aviation workforce for Vietnam and the broader region.

With this new route, Singapore travellers heading to New Zealand now have an additional cost-effective option via Vietjet’s extensive flight network. With seamless connections through Ho Chi Minh City, passengers can enjoy flexible and budget-friendly travel options, making long-haul journeys to Auckland more accessible. Plus, with a stop in Ho Chi Minh City, travellers can explore the city’s vibrant street food, rich history, and dynamic culture before continuing their journey to New Zealand.