Urban Resort Concepts builds lead team

SINGAPORE, 6 March 2025: Urban Resort Concepts (URC), an operator of luxury urban resorts, announced Wednesday the appointment of senior executives to lead its corporate team.

Nicholas Liang. Michael Faulkner Andreas Zimmermann Jessie Lai

Nicholas Liang, Vice President of Operations

With over 22 years of luxury hospitality experience across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, Nicholas Liang is a seasoned hotelier who has worked at the Mandarin Oriental, Ritz-Carlton, Rosewood, and, most recently, as the GM of Four Seasons.

Michael Faulkner, Vice President of Brand and Commercial

Faulkner brings extensive experience in luxury hospitality, having held senior commercial leadership roles with renowned brands such as Swire Hotels, Park Hyatt, and Crown Resorts.

Andreas Zimmermann, Vice President of Development

Zimmermann brings unparalleled expertise to secure new business opportunities for URC. He has led the development of luxury hospitality projects across the Asia Pacific, overseeing feasibility studies, financial management, and contract negotiations.

Jessie Lai, Office Manager and Executive Assistant to the CEO

Lai joins URC with over 11 years of experience in the hospitality industry, primarily with Marriott International. She has excelled in roles ranging from guest relations to high-level administrative coordination.

URC’s portfolio of urban resorts comprises The PuLi Hotel & Spa in Shanghai, The RuMa Hotel & Residences in Kuala Lumpur, and The PuXuan Hotel & Spa in Beijing.