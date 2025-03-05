SINGAPORE, 6 March 2025: Emirates and Expedia Group have expanded their long-standing partnership through the airline’s full integration of its New Distribution Capability (NDC) API with Expedia Group’s brands, establishing a direct connection that delivers Emirates’ complete portfolio of fare products and services to Expedia Group’s global customer base.

This latest enhancement will empower travellers to unlock a broader range of options and benefit from streamlined booking capabilities on Expedia Group’s brands when planning their journeys to any point on the airline’s global network.

Emirates Airline Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “We are proud to expand our partnership with Expedia Group, allowing travellers on the platform to personalise their booking experience with Emirates. Looking ahead, our enhanced collaboration will provide travellers with seamless access to Emirates’ NDC content while expanding booking possibilities across all elements of their journey.”

Expedia Group Chief Commercial Officer Greg Schulze added: “Our expanded partnership with Emirates marks a significant step in elevating the travel experience. This collaboration gives our global travellers more customised options and easier bookings, allowing them to create unique trips that suit their needs. Ultimately, it’s about making every journey a lasting memory for our travellers.”

The full integration will enable Expedia Group to offer Emirates’ NDC fares, products and ancillary services including extra baggage and seat selection, along with other improved features and flexibility in their booking journeys.

In addition to customer personalisation, Emirates and Expedia Group will explore deeper collaboration on loyalty programmes to enhance travel rewards for both companies’ customers. They will leverage market data insights to drive business growth and inform joint marketing initiatives.

The partnership will also focus on creating end-to-end booking experiences by leveraging Expedia Group’s extensive global hotel inventory for full-package solutions. The tailor-made air and hotel packages will allow travellers to complement their Emirates flights with stays at thousands of hotels available on Expedia Group’s brands. The work will enable the airline to connect with and capture the attention of travellers worldwide.

For more information on flights and fares and to make a booking, visit www.emirates.com.

About Emirates

Emirates is the world’s largest international airline, connecting travellers to more than 140 cities. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s, and now flies the Airbus A350, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features across its fleet. With a culturally diverse workforce, Emirates caters to its global customer base by delivering exceptional services and world-class products. It has also earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky.