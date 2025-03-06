BERLIN, 7 MARCH 2025: Sarawak, Malaysia’s largest state on the island of Borneo successfully launched its latest tourism initiatives during ITB Berlin 2025 this week.

Sarawak’s presentation at its stand in Hall 26 was officiated by the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak, Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, and witnessed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, alongside industry leaders, tourism stakeholders, and the international media.

From left: Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Chief Executive Officer of Sabah Tourism Board; Desmond Jerukan, Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak; Sharzede Datu Hj Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board; Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister of Tourism Sarawak; Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Dato Dennis Ngau, Chairman of Sarawak Tourism Board; Datuk Norhyati Mohd Ismail, Member of the Board of Directors, Sarawak Tourism Board; Saniah Abdul Kadir, Member of the Board of Directors, Sarawak Tourism Board; Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman, Sibu Resident; and Dr Victor Luna Amin, Principal Assistant Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak—during the book launch of The Intimate and Ultimate Guide to Kuching Gastronomy.

In his keynote address, Datuk Sebastian highlighted the state’s unique tourism offerings centred around its culture, adventure, nature, food, and festivals. “Sarawak, known as the Land of the Hornbills, offers an unforgettable experience where Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and festivals come together to create a journey like no other,” said Datuk Sebastian.

Sarawak’s vibrant cultural heritage, deeply rooted in the traditions of 34 Indigenous ethnic groups, is a cornerstone of its tourism appeal. Datuk Sebastian emphasised that the state’s cultural diversity is brought to life at the Borneo Cultures Museum, Malaysia’s largest museum and Southeast Asia’s second-largest. The museum offers immersive exhibits celebrating the art, traditions, and histories of Borneo and all ethnicities.

For those seeking adventure, Sarawak offers a wealth of opportunities to explore the state. It is home to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Gunung Mulu and Niah National Park, where visitors can explore stunning cave systems, including the world’s largest cave chamber and the longest cave system in Southeast Asia. Niah National Park, renowned for its archaeological significance, offers a glimpse into human history with its 65,000-year-old human remains. Sarawak’s rugged landscapes provide excellent conditions for 4WD expeditions, cycling, and diving into vibrant coral reefs and historical shipwrecks.

As an eco-tourism destination, Sarawak has 67 protected areas offering stunning landscapes and exceptional biodiversity. The state’s ancient rainforests, which are over 140 million years old, shelter wildlife such as orangutans, proboscis monkeys, bearded pigs and over 530 species of birds, including eight species of hornbills, with the Rhinoceros Hornbill as the state’s emblem. Sarawak’s mangroves and wetlands are home to Irrawaddy dolphins, Silver Leaf monkeys, and saltwater crocodiles, making it a dream destination for eco-conscious travellers.

In addition to its natural beauty, Sarawak’s culinary scene is also a major highlight. As Malaysia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, offering a rich food culture rooted in Indigenous traditions and sustainable practices. Famous dishes like Sarawak Laksa, dubbed “The Breakfast of the Gods” by the late Anthony Bourdain, and Kolo Mee, Malaysia’s national heritage food, showcase the region’s culinary prowess. Indigenous dishes like Umai (marinated raw fish) and Ayam Pansuh (chicken slow-cooked in bamboo) reflect the diverse heritage of Sarawak’s people.

The launch of The Intimate and Ultimate Guide to Kuching Gastronomy was showcased to further highlight Sarawak’s gastronomic appeal. This book, which received the Gourmand World Cookbook Award for Best Free Publication, explores the flavours and stories behind Sarawak’s culinary culture.

As part of Sarawak’s continued efforts to showcase its tourism offerings, a video was unveiled at ITB Berlin.

It offers a glimpse into the state’s stunning landscapes, rich cultural traditions, and unique experiences. The video invites travellers worldwide to discover Sarawak’s diverse attractions and immerse themselves in its authentic, sustainable tourism experiences.

In closing, Datuk Sebastian expressed Sarawak’s excitement about the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign.

“Sarawak is ready to welcome the world to experience our pristine rainforests, vibrant cultural heritage, and exceptional gastronomy. We invite travellers to explore the heart of Borneo, where an unforgettable journey awaits,” he concluded.

Sarawak’s tourism performance in the European market has also been notable. In 2024, Sarawak welcomed 50,426 visitors from Europe, further demonstrating the region’s increasing interest in Sarawak’s unique tourism offerings.

Sarawak’s participation at ITB Berlin 2025 has further solidified its position as one of the key destinations in the global tourism market. With steady growth in European arrivals and a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism, Sarawak is poised to continue attracting travellers who seek authentic and immersive experiences.

For more information on Sarawak visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)