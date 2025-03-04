KUCHING, 5 March 2025: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak have officially launched the 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) set to take place from 20 to 22 June 2025.

This year’s festival theme is “Connections: One Earth, One Love”, celebrating music’s power to unite cultures, bridge traditions, and foster a shared appreciation for the planet’s diversity.

With last year’s edition attracting a record 26,000 festival-goers, RWMF 2025 aims to surpass that record footfall to solidify the festival’s reputation as a must-experience cultural and world-class music event.

Earth Wind and Fire

Leading this year’s lineup is The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay, bringing the timeless legacy of one of the most influential bands in music history to the RWMF stage.

Earth, Wind & Fire (EWF) is renowned for its genre-defying sound, blending Funk, Soul, R&B, and Jazz with African rhythms, soaring harmonies, and powerful stage presence. With a career spanning over five decades, EWF has left an indelible mark on the global music scene, earning multiple Grammy Awards and a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Keeping that legacy alive is Al McKay, a seven-time Grammy Award winner and former EWF musical director, who now leads The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay.

Indigenous music

Joining them is Otyken from Siberia, Russia, an indigenous group known for their powerful throat singing and mastery of rare Siberian instruments. Comprising 10 members, their sound blends the khomys, a wooden stringed instrument used by Siberian nomadic tribes; the vargan, a jaw harp known for its deep, resonating tones; and the morinhur, also called the horsehead fiddle, an instrument deeply tied to Mongolic and Turkic musical traditions.

Representing Sarawak, At Adau from East Malaysia will take centre stage as a Sarawakian headliner at RWMF. The band is known for its dynamic fusion of Sape’s melodies with Bidayuh, Iban, and Orang Ulu percussion, bridging ancestral traditions with modern world music.

Having been with RWMF since 2014, their inclusion as a headliner marks a significant milestone, reflecting RWMF’s ongoing commitment to elevate Sarawak’s musical heritage and position local talent on par with global acts.

Fringe workshops

Beyond the performances, RWMF 2025 offers an immersive festival experience, inviting festival-goers to explore music, culture, and creativity. The Fringe and interactive workshops provide deeper cultural engagement, allowing attendees to connect with performers and learn about musical traditions from around the world.

This year is the first-ever open stage for jam sessions, where festival-goers can step in and play alongside musicians — whether you’re a seasoned performer or just feeling the groove, this stage is open to all. The festival gates will open at 1000, welcoming attendees to a vibrant world of music, culture, and connection.

Connections: One Earth, One Love

This year’s festival strengthens its commitment to sustainability under the theme “Connections: One Earth, One Love,” ensuring that RWMF continues to be a cultural celebration with a conscience. RWMF has made a firm, long-term commitment to carbon offset initiatives, aiming to plant 10,000 trees by 2027, coinciding with the festival’s 30th anniversary.

Ticket sales and tree planting

A portion of ticket sales will directly support this tree-planting initiative, significantly contributing to Sarawak’s ongoing efforts to preserve its rich natural environment.

The festival has implemented a range of eco-friendly initiatives to minimise its environmental footprint. Eco stations will be placed throughout the venue to encourage proper waste separation and recycling, while free water stations will help reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles. For the first time, an expanded network of carbon calculation stations will enable attendees to assess their carbon footprints and receive practical recommendations for carbon offsetting measures.

MAG promo fares

To enhance accessibility for attendees, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly have been named the Official Airline Partners for RWMF 2025, continuing their longstanding partnership with STB in supporting the festival since 2015. In celebration of this collaboration, exclusive promotional fares will be available for festival-goers travelling to Kuching, with promo code MHRWMF25 for Malaysia Airlines and FYRWMF25 for Firefly on selected flights to Kuching. These promo codes will be available when RWMF tickets officially go on for sale.

This initiative reflects the airlines’ commitment to connecting travellers with the rich cultural heritage of Sarawak while ensuring a seamless and elevated travel experience.

Malaysia Aviation Group’s Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines, Dersenish Aresandiran, shared his thoughts on collaboration: “MAG airlines are honoured to continue supporting the highly anticipated 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival as the Official Airline Partner, bringing music enthusiasts from around the world to the Land of the Hornbills.

We are delighted to return this year, reaffirming our commitment to fostering cultural exchange and connectivity.

This strategic partnership with the Sarawak Tourism Board underscores our dedication to strengthening Malaysia’s tourism sector and showcasing Sarawak’s unique heritage.

As the Gateway to Asia and Beyond, we remain committed to enhancing accessibility and seamless connectivity, inviting global travellers to immerse themselves in Sarawak’s rich cultural tapestry.

With Visit Malaysia 2026 on the horizon, we look forward to continuing our role in enhancing connectivity and providing seamless travel experiences for visitors discovering Malaysia’s diverse cultural and natural attractions.”

Early bird sales

Early bird ticket sales will officially open from 8 March to 31 March 2025. Festival-goers are encouraged to secure their tickets early to enjoy the RWMF experience.

As the countdown to RWMF 2025 begins, music lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and eco-conscious travellers are invited to be part of an extraordinary celebration of music, culture, and connection.

With an electrifying lineup, immersive experiences, and a strong commitment to sustainability, this year’s festival promises to be unforgettable.

For more information on Sarawak visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com