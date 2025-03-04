LANGKAWI, 5 March 2025: The inaugural Malaysia Boat Show (MYBOS) exhibition will be held in Langkawi from 21 to 24 May, 2025, at Royal Langkawi Yacht Club, reports Langkawi Development Authority in a recent Facebook post.
Organised by MyBOS Event Sdn Bhd & Sail Malaysia, the event will underscore the country’s role as a regional shipping hub, attracting maritime enthusiasts worldwide as well as Asia’s luxury super yacht community.
For more details, visit
https://mybos.my
Event partners
Sail Malaysia
https://www.sailmalaysia.life
Royal Langkawi Yacht Club
https://langkawiyachtclub.com/
For the first time, Langkawi hosts the Malaysia International Boat Show in conjunction with LIMA (Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition) at the Royal Langkawi Yacht Club.
Show highlights
Besides showcasing luxury yachts from around Asia, the show will enhance collaborations and partnerships, driving boating as a strong emerging leisure tourism sector.
“In collaboration with our esteemed and dedicated partners, we are honoured to embark on a journey of setting new benchmarks and redefining standards of excellence in the maritime industry, the organisers said in a media statement. “ Through the highly anticipated Malaysia Boat Show 2025 (MYBOS ’25), we aim to inspire innovation, foster meaningful connections, and showcase the immense potential of the maritime sector on a global scale. This landmark event reflects our shared commitment to driving progress and shaping the industry’s future.”
The show will present the latest boat technology and a variety of boats on display for sale and charter across all sailing segments, including so-called “Water Toys” — Jetski, flyboard & underwater sea scooter.
In addition, the show will showcase:
Marine Supplies and Services, including premier yacht charter services;
Connect and network with trusted marine suppliers;
Sailing Workshops that will enhance sailing skills;
A ‘Marine Conference’ will feature keynote speakers and experts in marine technology, as well as sessions led by government agencies and industry partners.
For more information on Langkawi visit: https://naturallylangkawi.my/