HPL expands portfolio to New Zealand

SINGAPORE, 11 March 2025: Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) (SGX: H15.SI), a property owner and hotel management company with an extensive portfolio of hotels and resorts worldwide, is set to expand further with the proposed acquisition of InterContinental Auckland for a total consideration of NZD180 million (SGD138.5 million).

This will be the company’s first asset in New Zealand and its second InterContinental property after InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.

Photo credit: HPL. InterContinental Auckland.

Following HPL’s recent launches in 2024 — The Boathouse Tioman in Malaysia and The Four Seasons Hotel Osaka in Japan — this acquisition continues the company’s strategy to expand its luxury hospitality portfolio across key markets in the Asia Pacific region.

HPL Hotels and Resorts Chairman Stephen Lau commented: “The proposed acquisition of InterContinental Auckland is a rare opportunity to acquire our first premium asset in New Zealand. Seamlessly connected to the vibrant Commercial Bay lifestyle precinct and offering sweeping views of the Waitematā Harbour, the hotel reflects our mantra of delivering exceptional experiences and memorable stays for our guests. With ample headroom to expand to 196 rooms by repurposing the current office space if needed, we are also strategically positioned to meet future demand.”

The iconic waterfront 139-key InterContinental Auckland sits on a prime freehold site overlooking the picturesque Auckland Harbour in the heart of the vibrant Central Business District (CBD). The hotel offers a restaurant, gym, exclusive Club InterContinental, and two and a half floors of fully tenanted office space from levels 3 to 5.

A short commute from key shopping nodes and the city’s transport hubs, InterContinental Auckland, is connected to the Commercial Bay precinct — a hub for the city’s latest upscale office, retail, social and dining options.