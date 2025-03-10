Turkish Airlines flies to Phnom Penh

SINGAPORE, 11 March 2025: Turkish Airlines will commence flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on 10 December 2025 with a transit stop in Bangkok.

Cambodia will become the seventh country served by a flag carrier in Southeast Asia, and Phnom Penh, the capital, will become the 11th city in the region.

The Phnom Penh flights will expand the global airline’s Asian network to 20 cities and 21 airports. The Turkish flag carrier will operate flights to Phnom Penh via Bangkok three times a week, departing from Istanbul to Phnom Penh on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, while flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul will operate on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Regarding the new route, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat said: “Our flights to Cambodia will create new opportunities for both tourism and business. As the only European carrier flying to this destination, we will further solidify our regional leadership.”

Guests can book tickets until midnight on 31 July for travel until 30 June 2026. Fares start from USD659 for flights from Istanbul to Phnom Penh and USD649 for flights from Phnom Penh to Istanbul. These prices are available on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at ticket sales offices and travel agencies.

(Source: Turkish Airways)