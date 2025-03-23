DUBAI, 24 March 2025: Emirates will introduce the newly retrofitted Boeing 777s on its second and third daily flights between Dubai and Riyadh, starting 30 March and 7 May, respectively.

The planned upgrades to the retrofitted Boeing 777s will make the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, the first in the Middle East/GCC and among the few destinations in the airline’s network to be served exclusively with its latest retrofitted aircraft.

Emirates’ enhanced Boeing 777s will operate as follows: EK815 and EK816 operate with a refurbished Emirates Boeing 777 starting 30 March 2025. From 7 May 2025, Emirates will operate the refurbished Boeing 777 on its third service, EK817 and EK 818, starting with six flights per week, and from 11 August 2025, the aircraft will be deployed daily.

The airline operates 72 weekly flights to all four Saudi Arabian gateways on a mixed fleet of Boeing 777s and A380s.

Emirates will also expand the list of cities served by its refurbished Boeing 777 to Seoul, South Korea, starting 14 April and London Stansted in the UK from 7 May, as aircraft sporting upgraded cabins roll out of Emirates’ retrofit programme and into scheduled service.

Emirates’ four-class Boeing 777 will launch on flights EK324/325 between Dubai and Seoul, operating three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The upcoming deployment makes Seoul the second East Asian destination to receive Emirates’ upgraded Boeing 777 retrofitted aircraft, including its award-winning premium economy and newly configured business class cabin. It offers customers more choice and a better experience in the skies.

By July 2025, travellers flying eastbound with Emirates will have access to more than 3,150 weekly premium economy seats on a mix of Boeing 777s and A380s across six key destinations in Southeast and East Asia, including Tokyo-Narita, Tokyo-Haneda, Osaka, Singapore, Seoul, and Shenzhen.

London Stansted joins London Heathrow and Edinburgh as the third UK destination to showcase the airline’s latest-generation products and elegantly refreshed cabin interiors. In addition to London Stansted, Emirates’ network of European destinations served by the four-class Boeing 777 includes Brussels, Geneva, Zurich, Vienna, and Athens.

The latest refurbished Emirates Boeing 777s include premium economy seats arranged in a 2-4-2 layout, offering enhanced comfort and space. The upgraded business class cabin features a 1-2-1 configuration with direct aisle access, providing even more privacy and convenience. Emirates’ refurbished aircraft also boasts first-class suites and a refreshed economy-class cabin.

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents.

For more information on the new Emirates Boeing 777, visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/experience/our-fleet/the-new-boeing-777/