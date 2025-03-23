KOTA KINABALU, 24 March 2025: The highly anticipated Sustainable Wholistic* Wellness International Conference & Expo (SWWICE) 2025 will take place in Sabah, Malaysia, bringing together global experts, wellness practitioners, and sustainability advocates.

Sustainable Wholistic Wellness International Conference & Expo (SWWICE) 2025 is an international event happening in two locations: Sabah, Malaysia (24 June to 3 July 2025) and Munich, Germany (10 to 12 May 2025).

Photo caption: Displaying the 10 Pillars flag for the official opening presentation of the Sustainable Wholistic Wellness International Conference & Expo 2025 (SWWICE) Press Conference held last week.

Organised under the theme “Sustainable Wholistic Wellness Tourism”,SWWICE2025 will feature distinguished speakers, panel discussions, interactive masterclasses and workshops, and an expo showcasing wellness products, sustainable solutions, and wholistic health, wellness and wellness tourism practices.

Sabah Tourism Board hosted a press conference and MOU presentation ceremony on 18 March at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).

Leveraging Sabah’s natural healing environment and Germany’s wellness innovation, SWWICE2025 explores how wellness tourism, cultural traditions, and sustainable practices can transform lives and industries.

Event standouts

1. Global Experts & Thought Leaders: Featuring medical professionals, wellness entrepreneurs, and sustainability advocates worldwide.

2. 10 holistic wellness Pillars: These pillars feature topics related to mental health, fitness, nutrition, and environmental sustainability.

3. Exclusive Masterclasses & Panel Discussions: Focusing on AI-driven health innovations, traditional healing practices, workplace wellness, and sustainable tourism.

4. Expo & Networking Opportunities: Showcasing wellness-driven brands, sustainable solutions, and the latest wellness technology.

5. Transformative Retreat in Sabah: Offering immersive activities like Qi-Gong, mindfulness workshops, and holistic therapies.

SWWICE2025, Organising Chairperson Cleopatra Lajawai commented: “SWWICE2025 is a dynamic global platform where local and international communities exchange knowledge, share diverse practices, and explore sustainable ‘wholistic’ wellness solutions.”

This year’s SWWICE2025 Sabah comprises three components:

The Conference at Magellan Sutera Harbour from 24 to 26 June;

The Wellness & Lifestyle Expo at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from 27 to 29 June;

The Retreat from 1 to 3 July.

Products and services that reflect or support wellness are invited to participate in the expo.

The Retreat offers attendees a chance to relax, rejuvenate, and reconnect with nature. Individuals seeking a restorative and energising experience in Sabah can join the curated Retreat.

Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew highlighted the significance of hosting the event in Sabah.

“Sabah’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage provide an ideal setting for an international wellness conference.”SWWICE 2025 aligns with our vision to promote sustainable tourism and well-being, and we attendees worldwide.”

Liew also emphasised Sabah’s potential as a medical tourism destination: “With its world-class healthcare facilities, skilled medical professionals, and serene natural landscapes, Sabah is emerging as a preferred medical tourism destination. Visitors can experience high-quality medical treatments while enjoying the tranquillity of our beautiful environment, making it an ideal place for healing and recovery.”

In addition to the event in Sabah, SWWICE2025 will also take place in Munich, Germany, from 10 to 11 May 2025, followed by a Wellness Day trip to Bad Hindelang on 12 May 2025.

Why Sabah and Germany?

Sabah, with its pristine and natural healing environment, indigenous culture and traditions, and commitment to ecotourism, offers a serene backdrop for exploring sustainable wellness in harmony with nature.

Germany, known for its health technology and sustainability advancements, complements this by showcasing cutting-edge approaches to sustainable wellness and well-being. Together, these venues represent the fusion of ancient wisdom and modern innovation.

Passes for SWWICE2025 at Sabah and Germany as well as information on speakers, sponsorship opportunities, or participation, are available through www.swwice.com.

For more information on Sabah, the destination, visit Sabah Tourism Board

*Wholistic and holistic are interchangeable, though holistic is used more often when referring to holistic medicine and wholistic when referring to a philosophy of life.