TransNusa starts Guangzhou flights

JAKARTA, 27 February: TransNusa confirms it will become the first Indonesian airline to launch scheduled flights from Bali, Indonesia, to Guangzhou, China, starting 13 April.

The flights from Guangzhou to Bali will connect with a recently launched service departing Bali for Perth in Western Australia.

TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Bernard Francis said: “We are always looking at developing new routes to benefit our passengers. While traditional routes such as Bali to Perth and Bali to Guangzhou are important, we also strive to go the extra mile to provide fast and seamless connectivity to our passengers.

“With the launch of our new Bali-Guangzhou route, passengers can now enjoy one of the fastest scheduled connecting flights to either Guangzhou or Perth via the airline’s hub in Bali, with a transit duration of either one hour and 30 minutes or two hours and 35 minutes, depending on the day and time of the scheduled flights.

“From 13 April to 31 May, there will be three connecting flights from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to Perth International Airport, Australia, while from Perth, there will be two connecting flights weekly via Bali to Guangzhou,” Datuk Francis said, noting that connecting flight from Guangzhou will be every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday while the connecting flight from Perth to Guangzhou via Bali will be on Monday and Saturday.

The CEO elaborated that the airline will fly daily from Perth and Guangzhou to Bali from June onwards. Passengers can also enjoy daily connecting flights. The Guangzhou to Perth flight ticket price will start as low as CNY1899, USD259 and AUD399.

TransNusa kicked off 2025 by announcing the launch of its Bali-Perth route in January, with tickets priced as low as IDR1.799.000, AUD169, CNY782, and USD163.

At the initial stage, from 13 April to 31 May, TransNusa will operate four flights a week from Denpasar International Airport. The TransNusa 8B969 flight will depart Bali at 2015 and arrive at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 0100.

TransNusa flight 8B968, will depart Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 0205 and arrive in Bali at 0740. The TransNusa flight 8B969 will depart Bali to Guangzhou every Sunday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, while flights will depart Guangzhou on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. For the five-hour flight, TransNusa will deploy an A320neo configured with 174 seats