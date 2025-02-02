Thomas Cook Inda promotes Moscow tours

MUMBAI, India, 3 February 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Limited has confirmed a two-year partnership with the Moscow Project Office for Tourism & Hospitality Development.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Thomas Cook (India) Limited, President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale and Moscow City Tourism Committee First Deputy Head Evgeny Kozlov.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India.

The partnership will prioritise knowledge exchange, best practices and curating innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers embarking on a Moscow tour while fostering long-term growth in tourism and business MICE segments between India and the Russian capital.

This strategic partnership will capitalise on Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel’s expertise in curating outbound travel itineraries for Indian travellers and showcase Moscow’s diverse appeal as a vibrant destination for India’s leisure, business travel MICE and b-leisure sectors.

Kale commented on the agreement: “Moscow represents a delightful diversity of architecture, art, culture, gastronomy, and vibrant nightlife…hidden gems waiting to be explored. And so, on behalf of the Thomas Cook India Group, I am delighted to announce our strategic, long-term, and multi-pronged partnership with the Moscow Project Office for Tourism & Hospitality Development, which extends across our range of travel segments.

With a vibrant heritage of over 143 years in India, this groundbreaking MOU reiterates our leadership position in the Indian market while showcasing our spirit of innovation and enterprise.”

Kozlov added, “Thomas Cook India is a trendsetter in the Indian tourism industry. I am delighted to be partnering with them in this promising collaboration.

“Following the signing of the MoU at a recent trade show, we have already agreed to organise a special presentation of Moscow as a tourist destination for Thomas Cook India and its clients, focusing on the MICE segment.

“Thomas Cook India Group has expressed interest in bringing its clients to Moscow this spring as part of a familiarisation trip.”