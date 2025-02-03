SOTC expands its retail travel shops

MUMBAI, 4 February 2025: India’s SOTC Travel expands its franchise outlets in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and East Delhi districts, bringing its network to 10 retail travel shops in the National Capital Region.

The National Capital Region encompasses the National Capital Territory of Delhi and several districts surrounding it, from the states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

SOTC adds retail travel shops in the NCR region (Delhi).

It’s an important source market for the company’s holiday business generated in Delhi and its surrounding catchments. SOTC Travel’s new franchise outlets are strategically situated at prime locations serving leisure and business segments.

The Vasant Kunj and East Delhi outlets offer end-to-end travel solutions and services, including international and domestic holidays (group tours, personalised holidays and cruises, etc), plus value-added services like travel insurance.

SOTC Travel Limited Senior Vice President & Head – Holidays, Rakesh Bawa said: “Vasant Kunj and East Delhi districts are emerging as key source markets with strong demand. We’re excited to open two new outlets, expanding our network to 10 locations. Centrally located, these stores will help us target key segments like families, millennials, business owners and Gen Z.”

About SOTC Travel

SOTC Travel Limited is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings held through its Indian-listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC Travel is a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company active across various travel segments, including leisure, incentives, and business travel. Established in 1949, SOTC is an Indian-grown brand with a legacy of nearly 75 years.