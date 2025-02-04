AirAsia increases domestic flights from BKK

BANGKOK, 5 February 2025: AirAsia has launched two new domestic services from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to Udon Thani (twice daily) and Khon Kaen (daily).

These new services join the carrier’s existing routes from its Suvarnabhumi hub (daily flights to Chiang Mai, four daily to Phuket, two daily to Krabi, and twice daily to Hat Yai).

The additional routes from Suvarnabhumi Airport will improve connectivity for travellers heading for the two major cities in Northeast Thailand after arriving on international flights at the BKK hub. Previously they had to transfer to Bangkok Don Mueang Airport (DMK), a 50 km commute from Suvarnabhumi airport.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya highlighted the robust growth of the domestic market.

“The domestic market has continued to grow rapidly, following the strong momentum from last year. In response, AirAsia has planned additional routes from both Don Mueang Airport (DMK) and Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), with a particular focus on Suvarnabhumi’s strategic advantage in offering convenient connections to more international flights”.

AirAsia will station four A320s at BKK this February, increasing to six aircraft by year-end.

AirAsia is selling promotional fares starting at THB890* per trip for flights to Udon Thani and Khon Kaen. Bookings are open until 28 February 2025 via AirAsia MOVE or the official website.

*Fares on sale include applicable taxes and charges.