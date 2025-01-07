Room makeover at Anantara Bophut

BANGKOK, 8 January 2025: Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort unveiled newly refurbished rooms in January and new projects targeting families and fitness fans scheduled for completion in Q1 and Q2 2025.

Since opening in 2004, Anantara Bophut is one of the Island’s original resorts set in a spectacular Bill Bensley-designed landscape gardens.

Backed by a USD2 million investment, the transformation includes a comprehensive room redesign across all categories, the introduction of a new Kids and Teens Club and a state-of-the-art Technogym fitness facility due to launch in Q1 and Q2 2025, respectively.

Looking ahead to additional developments, in March 2025, a 150 sqm state-of-the-art Technogym fitness facility will open in a brand-new space next to the resort’s Spa. The gym will feature advanced Technogym equipment, including six cardio machines, six resistance machines, free weights, bench presses, and functional fitness tools integrated with online Technogym courses.

Q2 2025 will also introduce a new Kids’ and Teens’ Club experience. Housed in a newly relocated space with its own terrace, “The Treehouse” Kids’ Club will embrace the resort’s story of monkeys and nature. It will feature a creative treehouse-inspired design, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, wall nooks for hiding, and an array of Montessori-inspired play spaces.

In a separate space next door, the Teens’ Club, “The Lounge,” will offer arcade games, a reading corner, and a relaxed hangout area. Both spaces will be paired with various child- and teen-friendly cultural experiences.

Stays at Anantara Bophut start from USD250 plus 10% service and 7% Vat per night, including breakfast, Kids’ and Teen Club access, and daily activities such as yoga, Pilates, stand-up paddleboarding, and sea kayaking.